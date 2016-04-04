SBS Hindi

WATCH THE VIDEO: L Fresh Lion The Amazing Hip Hop Singer

L-Fresh The Lion

L-Fresh The Lion Source: Supplied

Published 4 April 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 4 April 2016 at 4:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Meet this amazing Sydney-based, Indian origin Hiphop singer L-Fresh The Lion!

SBS Hindi invited the talented Sydney-based Hiphop artist L-Fresh The Lion to our Sydney studios at Artarmon!

Inspired by the soulful movement in US hip hop of the late 1990s / early 2000s, and the love and respect for his own cultural and ancestral roots of the Sikhs from Punjab, India, L-FRESH is an artist known for his presence and power.

He shares his journey with SBS Hindi's Kumud Merani in this podcast.



L-Fresh The Lion shares the story behind his name and also reveals that he is a youth ambassador.



