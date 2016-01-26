SBS Hindi

'We feel both countries are home": Indian-Australians share their feelings on 26th January

Published 26 January 2016 at 7:51pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 8:04pm
By Pallavi Jain
SBS Hindi caught up with some of the prominent members of the Indian community in Australia to know what they feel about 26th January which is celebrated as Australia Day and India's Republic Day. Well known Industrialist D.D. Saxena, Obstetrician and Gynecologist Prof Ajay Rane OAM, Australia India Business Council (AIBC) Vice-Chair Sheba Nandkeolyar and award winning Scientist and inventor of 'Green Steel' Prof Veena Sahajwalla tell us about what this day means to them.

