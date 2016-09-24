SBS Hindi

'We have come a long way': Indian Feminist Urvashi Butalia

Urvashi Butalia

Urvashi Butalia Source: Wikimedia Commons/CCA SA 3.0

Published 24 September 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 30 September 2016 at 6:05pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

SBS Hindi caught up with one of India's most well known Feminist Urvashi Butalia who was recently in Australia for the Melbourne Writers Festival. Tune in for this free flowing chat with the well known Feminist and Author Urvashi Butalia.

