SBS Hindi

We need parents' active involvement for the growth of Hindi language', says Poornima Patil

SBS Hindi

Poornima Patil

Poornima Patil Source: Poornima Patil

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 May 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 30 May 2017 at 6:23pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Speaking with Anita Barar, writer Poornima Patil draws attention towards the lack of interest from parents to teach Hindi to their children.

Published 30 May 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 30 May 2017 at 6:23pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On her recent visit to Australia, Poornima Patil happened to meet many Hindi lovers and was surprised to see their interest and love for Hindi language. She was overwhelmed to observe the Indianness in younger generation.

 
World book Mela
World Book Fair in Delhi, India Source: Poornima Patil


In Melbourne, she met Dr Dinesh Srivastava, a well known community figure for his extra ordinary service to establish and promote Hindi language in Melbourne and in Australia. With his constant efforts, Hindi has been in included in curriculum in some of Victoria schools.

She also had an opportunity to meet Australian university teachers like Mr. Ian, Dr. Peter and many more who had been working towards the expansion of Hindi language in Australia.

 

Book Cover
Source: Poornima Patil


With more than 30 personal interviews and personal stories of Australian Indians, Poornima Patil's book 'Australia mein Bhartiya Sanskriti and Hindi' was released at World Book fair in India.

 

Poornima Patil has been associated with writing for many years. She has been sub editor of many editions of magazines and she represented Australia for its Hindi magazine 'Hindi Pushp' in world Hindi Conference in Bhopal.

She also has recently written and edited a book ' R.K. Patil - EK Prerasotra'

***

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023