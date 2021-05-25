'We treat everyone the same': Inside an NGO's work to help the poor in COVID-hit Kashmir

Highlights HPVT was founded in 1998 by Shri Farooq Ahmad Bhatin Srinagar India

HPVT supports many patients to access convenient medical solution that helps them during their treatment.

HPVT provides free trolley and wheelchair services at almost all major hospitals of Srinagar

The Help Poor Voluntary Trust (HPVT) has been busier than ever helping people living in the Kashmir Valley in need of medical assistance.





“I am getting calls round the clock from people who need ambulance service, medicine, or oxygen cylinder. And we are there to help each one of those,” Mr Farooq Ahmad Bhat, the founder of HPVT, tells SBS Hindi.





With a mission to help people during this difficult time, along with educating them about the pandemic and COVID-appropriate behaviour, HPVT says they are providing all possible support to the poor, needy, and people in distress.





Listen the Interview with Mr Farooq Ahmad Bhat, the founder of HPVT:-

“We are working 24/7 to provide aid to healthcare and essential workers fighting COVID-19 in Kashmir. We are educating people about do's and don't during this time. We also arrange a home visit by medicos to peoples’ home. We have the availability of 12 ambulances including critical care ambulances fitted with life-saving equipment like ventilatora,” said Mr Bhat.





Source: Supplied by Farooq Ahmad Bhat





Speaking about the challenges he is facing during such a challenging time, Mr Bhat says he is asking people not to panic due to shortages of oxygen.





“People want to store it even they don't need it. So we are educating them not to panic. I assure them about the supply of oxygen as and when needed. We have always been able to help,” says Mr Bhat.





Like many NGOs and organisations in India, HPVT has also imported oxygen cylinders to meet the need, currently possessing 200 oxygen cylinders with more on the way.





Source: supplied by Farooq Ahmad Bhat





“On 14th May 2021 alone, we provided oxygen cylinders to a hospital, an oxygen concentrator, cylinder with flow meter, refill to more than 10 patients. We provide oxygen support when needed with the doctor’s consultation till the person is recovered,” added Mr Bhat.





Speaking about the work and passion of his trust, he spoke in detail about how HPVT has developed and strengthened with a dedicated team.





“We are like soldiers at the border doing our duty amid any conditions. For us, every health crisis is an emergency. We treat everyone the same. Our goal is to make sure, people don’t have to worry about money when it comes to their health,“ said Mr Bhat.





Source: supplied by Farooq Ahmad Bhat





Mr Bhat says HPVT, which works with the help of public donations, supports many patients to access convenient medical solutions.





“HPTV provides medicines at subsidised rates and free medicines with financial help to the needy. Apart from providing free trolley and wheel chair service at almost all major hospitals of Srinagar,” Mr Bhat added.

















