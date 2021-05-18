SBS Hindi

In COVID-hit India, a not-for-profit is Making the Difference, filling oxygen supply gap

SBS Hindi

An Oxygen Connect Centre supplying free medical oxygen in Mumbai.

An Oxygen Connect Centre supplying free medical oxygen in Mumbai. Source: Supplied by Making the Difference

Published 18 May 2021 at 2:43pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Mumbai-based Making the Difference has repurposed its mission of serving local underprivileged children to supporting India’s fight against the coronavirus. Through their Oxygen Connect Centres, they’re providing free oxygen cylinders to government hospitals as well as patients getting COVID-19 treatment at home across Maharashtra.

Highlights
  • Making the Difference is supporting Maharashtra government hospitals treat COVID-19 patients
  • MTD has donated 200 hospital beds, saved 72 lives by arranging plasma
  • The not-for-profit has set up 20 Oxygen Connect Centres in the state, aims for 71
Making the Difference (MTD), a not-for-profit based in Mumbai, was established in 2014 with the aim of serving the needy, especially underprivileged children, by providing them access to nutrition, healthcare and education.

But with India’s mounting COVID-19 crisis, MTD has found itself engaged with serving patients of this deadly pandemic as the country’s public and private healthcare systems continue to remain overburdened.

Serving people in the sprawling city of Mumbai on India’s west coast, home to 30 million, is no easy task. India’s financial hub, the megapolis has become a coronavirus epicentre too. The city has reported nearly 5.5 million cases till today.

“We are providing beds, PPE kits, sanitisers, pulse oximeters and oxygen cylinders to all government hospitals in the state,” Deepak Vishwakarma, founder of MTD, told SBS Hindi from Mumbai.

He elaborated that MTD has donated more than 200 hospital beds and also helped save 72 lives via their plasma-arranging programme.

Operating with a team of over 100 volunteers and with support from several individuals and entities, MTD has been reaching out to support the needy in this time of unprecedented crisis in India.
India coronavirus Narendra Modi Covid-19
Deepak Vishwakarma (left) being felicitated for MTD's contribution in the fight against COVID-19 in Mumbai in 2020. Source: Supplied by Making the Difference


MTD has opened 20 Oxygen Connect Centres in the first phase of their drive and is planning 71 such centres all around Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital. Through this drive, they supply free cylinders to hospitals as well as to patients recovering at home.

These centres provide free oxygen to those in need.

“We have a good monitoring system in place so that no one can take undue advantage of this facility,” added Mr Vishwakarma.

He added that at present, MTD has 200 oxygen cylinders and has placed import orders for oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong and Singapore. 
MTD volunteers at work.
MTD volunteers at work. Source: Supplied by Making the Difference


Mr Vishwakarma said the situation is now improving.

“MTD is now able to help nearly everyone in need,” he added.

Apart from supplying medical equipment, MTD is also delivering free food to people in home quarantine.

“We have a team of dedicated members. Many more are supporting us in kind. We are all committed to help and support the most vulnerable communities during this pandemic,” added Mr Vishwakarma.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

