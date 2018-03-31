SBS Hindi

Were Journalists Paid to write against PM Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Source: AAP Image/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Published 31 March 2018 at 7:46pm, updated 31 March 2018 at 8:30pm
By Pallavi Jain
Recently a website in India claimed that some journalists were allegedly paid by the firm Cambridge Analytica to write against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But is there any basis for this allegation or is this fake news?

In the meantime Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, in his testimony to the UK Parliament alleged that he believed that Congress party was a client of the firm but that the firm had done all kinds of projects in India. 

Christopher Wylie's testimony to the British Parliament:



 

Following on from this testimomy Christopher Wylie tweeted a tweet which alleges that Cambridge Analytica worked with JD(U) in the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections. The tweet also suggests that the firm has worked for its clients for several Assembly Elections and the 2009 General Elections and that the firm carried out caste based surveys in Uttar Pradesh. The tweet does not name any other political party or politician but simply says 'National Party', 'Major Party' 'Major State Party', 'Lok Sabha Candidates' and 'Individual candidates' in the documents. 

 

