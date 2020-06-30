What I learned about homelessness when I volunteered to sleep outside on a cold night

Highlights Vinnies CEO Sleepout on the coldest night in June is a challenge set out across Australia.

This effort helped raise $8101 and provided for 270 meals, 57 beds, and 25 support programs.

The experience made him realise what homeless people go through.





"This year, the Vinnies CEO Sleepout went online due to COVID-19 where CEOs participated from home, by sleeping in their car, backyard, or on their couch while raising funds for homeless people," Mri Pillamarri told SBS Hindi.





"One night may not be a lot, but it can truly make a whole lot of difference to homeless people. I slept out in the backyard inside a cardboard package in a sleeping bag on June 18th.





"It was very cold. It was freezing. I generally sleep around 10.30 pm but that night I struggled. I prayed and finally dozed off at 11.30 pm," Mr Pillamarri said.





The Vinnies CEO Sleepout is a one-night challenge for CEOs and business owners as well as community and government leaders to sleep outdoors to support many Australians who are experiencing homelessness.





The motivation to participate in this sleepout was to give back to the community, Mr Pillamarri said.





"It was worth it because, with the support from Australian Community Inspired Association Inc, a not for profit Community organization joining hands, we raised $8101 to support the homeless. Source: Supplied





"The funds raised will provide 270 meals, 57 beds, and 25 support programs," Mr Pillamarri said.



