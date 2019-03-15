SBS Hindi

What is Adjustment Disorder?

Mental Disorder

Source: Pixaby free Image

Published 15 March 2019
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Adjustment disorder is a mental condition; it is a collection of symptoms, such as tension, feeling sad, negative or hopeless, and physical symptoms that can occur after you go through a stressful life event. Dr Manan Thakrar shares the details.

