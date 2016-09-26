What is the goal of parenting?

A new report explains how Australian cultural models of parenting are woven from different strands of public thinking on topics including learning, relationships, gender, life and government.

‘Perceptions of Parenting: Mapping the Gaps between Expert and Public Understandings of Effective Parenting in Australia’ notes that happiness figures centrally in public thinking about parenting.

“Raising a happy child is assumed to be the goal of parenting, and the happiness of the parent is assumed to be a vital means of achieving good parenting, as happy, ‘normal’ people are thought to have a natural capacity to care for children.”

But what is the real goal of parenting? Is it capacity building in children? Or is it finding happiness?

To know more about the goals and challenges of effective parenting, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with parenting and management expert Ruchi Motial-Suri of Success Culture.

Ruchi Motial Suri
Ruchi Motial Suri Source: Ruchi Motial Suri


