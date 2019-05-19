SBS Hindi

What is the lesson to be learned from the election?

SBS Hindi

Scott Morrison's lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2019 at 1:14pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS

In what's being described as a significant turnaround from the predictions of the polls, the Liberal-National Coalition has taken victory in the Federal Election.

Published 19 May 2019 at 1:14pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी