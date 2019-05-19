SBS HindiOther ways to listen What is the lesson to be learned from the election?Play06:21SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.65MB)Published 19 May 2019 at 1:14pmBy Allan LeeSource: SBS In what's being described as a significant turnaround from the predictions of the polls, the Liberal-National Coalition has taken victory in the Federal Election.Published 19 May 2019 at 1:14pmBy Allan LeeSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire requestFour Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbeltsIndia report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी