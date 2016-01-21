What is the 'Pathway student Visa' pilot project for International students in NZ?

International Students Source: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
Published 21 January 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 21 January 2016 at 8:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New Zealand has started a pilot project called 'Pathway student Visa' in a bid to apparently attract more International students to its shores. We spoke to Auckland based Senior Journalist and Editor of Indian Newslink Mr Venkat Raman to know more. (The views expressed in this interview are of the interviewee alone and are only for the purposes of News. For any information with regards to any aspect of this Visa please seek professional advice)
Published 21 January 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 21 January 2016 at 8:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share