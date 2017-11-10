SBS Hindi

What rice should you eat - White, Red, Brown or Black?

Long Grain Rice Brown Rice Different Types Rice Source: Public Domain

Published 10 November 2017 at 4:49pm, updated 13 November 2017 at 10:17am
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

There are many types of rice available in the market - White, Brown, Red, and Black.  The colored rice is believed to have more nutrients than white rice. Is it true? Find out here.

White Rice :

White rice is the highly refined version of raw rice, so it does not have much nutrition. Without bran and germ, white rice is left empty (only starch).Due to its plain flavor, white rice can be combined with any dishes, and even can be modified into other types of dishes.

Brown Rice:

Brown Rice could be more nutritious than white rice.  Brown rice is what almost all forms of white rice before it has been put through a refining process. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It can reduce the risk of developing diabetes as well as heart problems.

Red Rice:

Unlike white rice, red rice is considered a whole grain. Red rice retains the entire grain seed, including the germ, bran, and endosperm. This variety of rice can help you meet your daily fiber and iron needs. People who are looking to lose weight usually switch to red rice as it can control hunger by slowing digestion.

Black Rice:

Black rice is the healthiest version of rice.  It is said that It was reserved for only Chinese royalty for centuries. It is rich in fiber, antioxidants, phytonutrients, phytochemicals, Vitamin E, protein, iron, and other nutrients. The high content of anthocyanins in black rice is also believed to help in preventing risks of cancer. This rice should be eaten with caution as well.

