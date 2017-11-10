What rice should you eat - White, Red, Brown or Black?

There are many types of rice available in the market - White, Brown, Red, and Black. The colored rice is believed to have more nutrients than white rice. Is it true? Find out here.





White Rice :

White rice is the highly refined version of raw rice, so it does not have much nutrition. Without bran and germ, white rice is left empty (only starch).Due to its plain flavor, white rice can be combined with any dishes, and even can be modified into other types of dishes.





Brown Rice:

Brown Rice could be more nutritious than white rice. Brown rice is what almost all forms of white rice before it has been put through a refining process. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It can reduce the risk of developing diabetes as well as heart problems.





Red Rice:

Unlike white rice, red rice is considered a whole grain. Red rice retains the entire grain seed, including the germ, bran, and endosperm. This variety of rice can help you meet your daily fiber and iron needs. People who are looking to lose weight usually switch to red rice as it can control hunger by slowing digestion.





Black Rice: