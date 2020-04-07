SBS Hindi

What to do if you are diagnosed with COVID-19?

SBS Hindi

COVID-19

COVID-19 clinic Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2020 at 4:53pm, updated 7 April 2020 at 4:57pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Here is what those diagnosed with coronavirus need to do to protect themselves and others.

Published 7 April 2020 at 4:53pm, updated 7 April 2020 at 4:57pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Stay Home
  • Seek further medical help if the condition gets worse.
  • Self-isolating should take advantage of the telehealth services
Being diagnosed with COVID-19 is a distressing and scary experience.

So far, the infection has happened to more than five thousand people in Australia.

And whilst it is accepted Australians are lowering the rate of the rise in infections, it is likely many, many more Australians will be infected with the virus before the pandemic subsides.

Dr Chris Moy, a General Practitioner and the president of the South Australian branch of the Australian Medical Association says the first thing an infected person should do is stay at home- and anyone living with them will have to take action, too.

"Obviously, the first thing is that they need to stay at home because they don't want to be spreading it around. And they should stay away from everybody else in the house. Those individuals in the house will then become proven contacts, and they will need to self-isolate as well," he says.

READ MORE

COVID-19: What does self-isolation actually mean?



Dr Moy says people who are self-isolating need to monitor themselves and seek further medical help if their condition gets worse.

"Irrespective of whether you're just staying home or not for the period you've been advised, if you get sicker along the way, you need to seek treatment, and ring up, or contact someone urgently, to get that advice about whether the care that you are getting needs to be escalated- and it may involve hospitalisation if you're developing dreaded pneumonia," he says.

READ MORE

'This is the least we can do': says Aussie-Indian in self-isolation due to Covid-19 measures



Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak
But not everyone who is in danger should go to the hospital.

Dr Moy warns that people who aren't seriously ill going to the hospital will drain a hospital of precious resources.

"I mean, there is limited capacity. And there are two problems with that. The first is that it takes up hospital capacity, which we are going to need. And, as the numbers get greater, it will just not be feasible.

"The other thing is that it is quite reasonable to be able to stay at home and then not bring the virus, potentially, into a hospital, which will then have to treat you with significant amounts of Personal Protection Equipment, which will be burnt up having to manage you, when you might actually be well."

READ MORE

Unable to see her kids, this nurse on the frontline of COVID-19 has one simple message for the community



In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the federal government has put money into vastly expanding the availability of Telehealth, which is the ability to contact and consult with a doctor remotely.

Dr Moy says it appears the drastic measures that we've seen taken, affecting just about every area of Australian life, in recent weeks, are making an impact in flattening the curve.

"Overall, I'm hopeful that we're starting to see a big part of a general thrust, in terms of the social distancing and social isolation strategies that have been implemented across Australia. Hoping we're starting to see the very beginnings of the flattening of the curve."

But Dr Moy also warns that Australians cannot afford to be complacent yet, and vigilance is still very much required in people's behaviour.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

READ MORE

COVID-19: This pharmacist is working day and night to make hand sanitisers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024