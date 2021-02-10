What's driving a strong buyer activity for new homes?

General view of house rooftops in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Source: AAP Image/James Ross
While the economy is slowly recovering with business confidence rising, there is growth in demand for new homes in outer suburbs and regional Australia. Could there be an Australian property bubble that could burst in the coming years? Amir Khawaja explains the reasons and precautions one must take.
