What's driving a strong buyer activity for new homes?

General view of house rooftops in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 2, 2020

General view of house rooftops in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Published 10 February 2021 at 12:52pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
SBS

While the economy is slowly recovering with business confidence rising, there is growth in demand for new homes in outer suburbs and regional Australia. Could there be an Australian property bubble that could burst in the coming years? Amir Khawaja explains the reasons and precautions one must take.

