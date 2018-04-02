When renters fight back

Kunal Goyal's first experience as a tenant in Australia's rental market was disastrous.





After moving to Australia in 2016, Mr Goyal had lived in a property in western Sydney until December 2017, but when he decided to relocate, he had to put up a huge fight to get his bond back.





“My property agent would not release my bond money despite being requested many times. Then I had to go to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT),” he said.





“When we moved out of the property, the agent inspected and told us to fix a few small things. However, she was very happy with the condition of the property.... We received their email that everything was fine."





However, after some time, when Mr Goyal's bond had still not been returned, the real estate agent informed him they would be deducting 50 dollars from it.





He was surprised. Hadn't the real estate agent already confirmed the property was fine?





Mr Goyal immediately took issue with the unexplained development, but not because of the money.





“It was not about [the] 50 dollars. It was about right and wrong," he said.





"I told them in plain words. And then I was told to wait until the new tenant’s condition report was submitted. I was not aware of the fact that the new tenant’s condition report [was] my responsibility. [I thought] I was responsible for just my outgoing condition report".





He did not hear back from the agent for many weeks. And when he called to find out, he was told about some new issues which he had not heard before.





“They told me the air conditioner’s remote was not working. However, that remote was not working when I had moved in. And it was in my first condition report.”





When Mr Goyal had had enough, he filed a complained with the NCAT.





“The agent did not turn up for the hearing. The judge ordered in our favour and we received our bond money the next day,” he said.





Despite the unnecessary headache, Mr Goyal put the incident down to a learning experience, adding that he was pleased he didn't let the "agents have their way".





“It would have been unfair [to just agree to the agent's demands]. Everyone should put up a good fight for what is right.”





Real Estate Expert Siddharth Gandhi shares some tips:

1. The condition report is a legal document. It is one of the most important documents. Do not take it lightly.





2. Keep everything documented. Take pictures when you move in.





3. Be aware of your rights as well as your duties.





4. Be a good tenant. Pay rent regularly and in time.



