Where did the exit polls go wrong?

Prof. Purnendra Jain

Prof. Purnendra Jain of University of Adelaide Source: Supplied

Published 19 May 2019 at 3:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Prof. Purnendra Jain is a specialist in Asian politics. He agrees that the results of the Federal Elections have taken many by surprise. The exit polls from across the nation predicted a win for the Labor party, so what went wrong? Prof. Jain says, " It's the growing influence of social media and the samplings taken on mobile phones instead of landlines, which has lead to a miscalculation."

