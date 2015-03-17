SBS Hindi

Where Oh Where Is Delhi's Old Prison House?

The present spot where the jail used to be

Published 17 March 2015
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Within 68 years of freedom, some of India's most Historic spots where our martyrs were imprisoned and hung have disappeared or been brought down in disgrace. Delhi's Old Prison is a case in point. This jail used to be on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Many a martyr was imprisoned and hung over there. Today all that remains of that hallowed place is a large stone with the names etched on it and it is surrounded by four walls.

