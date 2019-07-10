SBS Hindi

Where people go wrong on indigenous history

SBS Hindi

Natives camp, Australia

Natives camp, Australia, engraving from Raccolta di Viaggi (Travel Collection), by Francesco Costantino Marmocchi. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2019 at 2:12pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. But there are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Published 10 July 2019 at 2:12pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी