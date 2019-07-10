Where people go wrong on indigenous history

Natives camp, Australia, engraving from Raccolta di Viaggi (Travel Collection), by Francesco Costantino Marmocchi. Source: Getty Images
Published 10 July 2019 at 2:12pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. But there are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Published 10 July 2019 at 2:12pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share