Which generation spends the most time on social media?

Recently released study by Nielsen Social on social media use suggests that Gen X spends more time than Millennials (Gen Y) on social media.





Gen X, people between the ages 35-49, spends on an average of 7 hours per week on social media.





On the other hand, Gen Y, people between the ages 18-34, spend an hour less per week than Gen X.





According to this report Gen X spends more time in interacting with TV on Facebook.





Mohit R. Pandit, a PhD candidate at RMIT University is researching on peoples social media use.





Mohit Pandit_Louise Asher VIDS Source: Mohit Pandit





He says that both Gen X and Gen Y are social media savvy for different reasons.





“For Gen X, social media offers opportunities to network and connect with peers. And for Gen Y, it is all about building a brand,” adds Mohit.





He also says that sometimes this potential brand making is taken to a level where the “personal brand” doesn’t even exist.





“It is almost like children exchanging comics in their locality. And like someone for having a good stack of comics at home. But, here the comics doesn’t exist and the person still claims that he/she has the largest stack of comic (say talent) on social media,” he adds further.





“So, the most important part of good social media use is still being truthful, moderate and winning people by understanding where and how to connect successfully,” adds Mohit.





To know more about social media usage in Gen X and Gen Y, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Melbourne-based researcher Mohit R. Pandit.









