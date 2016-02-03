SBS Hindi

WHO declares Zika an 'international public health emergency'

Larvae of the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, that transmits zika virus and dengue fever, at a laboratory in San Jose, Costa Rica

Larvae of the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, that transmits zika virus and dengue fever, at a laboratory in San Jose, Costa Rica Source: AAP

Published 3 February 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The World Health Organisation has declared the mosquito-borne Zika virus to be an international public health emergency. The decision comes as the disease - linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil - continues to spread rapidly. Tune in to know more.

Available in other languages
