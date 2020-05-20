WHO formally adopts independent review into the global response to COVID-19 pandemic

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the World Health Assembly via video conference Source: Getty Images
Published 20 May 2020 at 5:08pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The World Health Assembly has formally adopted an independent review into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as Brazil overtakes Britain to record the world's third highest number of COVID-19 cases, and the United States reports more than 90,000 deaths.
