Highlights Thunderstorm asthma season going on in Victoria and South-Western NSW

10 people from Indian, Sri Lankan and South-East Asian ethnicity killed in 2016 due to thunderstorm asthma

Higher risk of thunderstorm asthma this year due to La Nina weather

It's now officially the thunderstorm asthma season in Victoria and South-Western NSW.





This year, experts are warning of a higher risk of a thunderstorm asthma event due to the La Nina weather pattern. Did you know that you could be at a high risk of thunderstorm asthma?





Four years ago, on 21 November 2016, the world’s largest epidemic thunderstorm asthma event ever recorded killed ten people, six were people from Indian, Sri Lankan and south-east Asian ethnicity.





Within 30 hours of the storm, there were 3365 (672%) excess respiratory-related presentations to emergency departments, and 476 (992%) excess asthma-related admissions to hospital, 39% were found to be individuals of Indian or Sri Lankan birth and south-east Asian birth.





This pollen season comes with expert warnings of another thunderstorm asthma event occurring due to the La Nina weather pattern, with several warnings already issued this month in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra.





Anyone with hay fever sensitive to grass pollens (approximately one in five) or asthma (one in nine) is at risk.

“Many people, particularly recent migrants to Australia, may not know they are sensitive to Australian pollens,” said CEO of Asthma Australia, Michele Goldman.





“We are concerned for their safety if another event were to unfold.”





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Why are Indians at high risk of thunderstorm asthma in Australia?







What is thunderstorm asthma and what are the symptoms?

Melbourne based Dr Vyom Sharma says, “Thunderstorm accompanied with pollen can trigger thunderstorm asthma in some people. It is not necessary that each time a warning is issued, it will happen. The warning is to alert people."





“The symptoms include cough, difficulty in breathing and tightness. Symptoms may also include itchiness in eyes, watery eyes and runny nose. It is similar to hay fever.





“People who especially come from the Indian subcontinent are often unaware these symptoms are Hay fever. They mistake it for cold and cough. Those who suffer from Hay fever are especially at risk,” he says.





People who treat their asthma and hay fever with preventative medication do better overall and are more protected from thunderstorm asthma.





Please visit your doctor if you have asthma or hay fever symptoms to find out if you’re at risk.





To prepare for thunderstorm asthma, people living in Victoria and south-western NSW are advised to:





• Find out if you are at risk. Get tested at your doctors for pollen allergies and asthma.





• Manage your asthma and hay fever with daily preventative treatment.





• Check warnings. Useful apps to download for regular warnings include the Melbourne Pollen Count, AirRater App or Wagga Wagga SMS alerts if you live in the Riverina region.





• Have an asthma reliever on hand.





Heed warnings and act quickly if required:





• Stay inside with windows and doors closed to completely avoid the pollens, if you have an air conditioner turn it on to recirculate.





• Have an in-date asthma reliever puffer on hand (and spacer if a puffer device).





• Follow your asthma action plan.





• If you have asthma symptoms start asthma first aid. if symptoms worsen call and ambulance.





• If you call an ambulance and you receive a message informing you of a delay, go directly to your nearest medical centre or hospital for assistance. Do not wait.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered medical practitioner.





