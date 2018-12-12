SBS Hindi

Why did this disability support worker leave Australia for India?

Nikunj Chavda

Source: Supplied by Nikunj Via FB Nikunj Mahesh Chavda

Published 12 December 2018
By Harita Mehta


Kadji Care is a startup dedicated to old aged people in India by an NRI who returned from Australia. Founder of Kadji Care, Mr Nikunj Chavda talks about his startup and a journey towards his mission of “KADJI FOR EVERY ELDERLY” with SBS Hindi

