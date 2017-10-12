Why do we light diyas for Diwali?

On Diwali, houses are lit up with oil lamps, candles and colourful electric lights.





Traditionally, the earthen lamps with cotton wicks are lit in most of the houses.





So what is the significance of lighting lamps?





Light is significant in Hinduism because it signifies purity, goodness, good luck and power. The existence of light means the non- existence of darkness and evil forces.





Since, Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day when it is absolute darkness everywhere, people light millions of lamps to get rid of the darkness.





The lights of Deepavali outside every door signifies that the inner spiritual light of an individual must reflect outside too.





It also conveys an important message of unity. One lamp is capable to light several other lamps without affecting its own light.





Hence, lighting lamps during Diwali is spiritually as well as socially significant to all human beings.









