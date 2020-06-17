Highlights The Refugee Week provides an opportunity for refugees to be seen, heard and appreciated.

The main motive is to create awareness among the mainstream about the challenges and hardships faced by Refugees and Asylum Seekers.

"It is aimed at creating a culture of welcome throughout the country," says Rohini Kappadath, General Manager of the Immigration Museum in Victoria, shining a light on the virtual celebrations this week at the museum.





Ms Kappadath says, "Refugee week provides an opportunity for asylum seekers and refugees to be seen, listened to and valued."





"Refugees bring amazing strength, knowledge, wisdom and resilience to our society," Ms Kapadath adds.











The main purpose of the Refugee Week is to educate the Australian public about who refugees are and why they have come to Australia, to help people understand and appreciate the challenges they face.





It is also for service providers to assess if they are providing the much-needed services for these communities.





Ms Kappadath advises that throughout the week, Australians can experienceand celebrate the rich diversity of refugee communities through theatre, music, dance, film and other events which take place all over Australia.





This year in keeping with the required social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic all celebrations are virtual and the Immigration Museum Victoria has partnered with SBS On Demand to present a selection of films online for free.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Why do we mark Refugee Week in Australia every year? SBS Hindi 17/06/2020 09:07 Play







