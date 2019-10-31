Why do youngsters fail to recognise the symptoms of depression?

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL Stock photo shows woman with depression. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Published 31 October 2019 at 11:54am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A large number of Australian youngsters with fairly high levels of psychological distress are not accessing any help at all. Dr Amit Zutshi, Melbourne based practicing psychiatric says not able to recognise the symptoms of depression and stigma associated with mental health in some cultures makes it difficult for young people to seek help. So how does one recognises the symptoms, Dr Zutshi explains it all.
Published 31 October 2019 at 11:54am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share