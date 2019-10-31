SBS Hindi

Why do youngsters fail to recognise the symptoms of depression?

SBS Hindi

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL Stock photo shows woman with depression.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL Stock photo shows woman with depression. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2019 at 11:54am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

A large number of Australian youngsters with fairly high levels of psychological distress are not accessing any help at all. Dr Amit Zutshi, Melbourne based practicing psychiatric says not able to recognise the symptoms of depression and stigma associated with mental health in some cultures makes it difficult for young people to seek help. So how does one recognises the symptoms, Dr Zutshi explains it all.

Published 31 October 2019 at 11:54am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी