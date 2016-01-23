SBS Hindi

Why Rohit Vemula died?

SBS Hindi

Rohith Vemula

Rohith Vemula Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2016 at 6:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The 26-year-old PhD student Rohith Vemula killed himself inside the campus of Hyderabad Central University. Mr Vemula was a member of the Ambedkar Students' Association, which fights for the rights of Dalit (formerly known as untouchable) students on the campus. He was one of five Dalit students who were protesting against their expulsion from the university's housing facility. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj Talks to Senior Journalist Pramod Joshi to find what lead this young man to this tragic death.

Published 23 January 2016 at 6:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds