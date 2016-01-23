Why Rohit Vemula died?

Rohith Vemula Source: Facebook
The 26-year-old PhD student Rohith Vemula killed himself inside the campus of Hyderabad Central University. Mr Vemula was a member of the Ambedkar Students' Association, which fights for the rights of Dalit (formerly known as untouchable) students on the campus. He was one of five Dalit students who were protesting against their expulsion from the university's housing facility. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj Talks to Senior Journalist Pramod Joshi to find what lead this young man to this tragic death.
