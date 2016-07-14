WHY SHOULD WE LEARN SANSKRIT?

Sanskrit has also often been termed a scientific language. With regards to Sanskrit, NASA Scientist Rick Briggs had written an article in AI Magazine titled "Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence" as long back as 1985. In that article he wrote





"Understandably there is a widespread belief that natural languages are unsuitable for the transmission of many ideas that artificial languages can render with great precision and mathematical rigor.





But this dichotomy, which has served as a premise underlying much work in the areas of linguistics and artificial intelligence, is a false one. There is at least one language, Sanskrit, which for the duration of almost 1000 years was a living spoken language with a considerable literature of its own Besides works of literary value, there was a long philosophical and grammatical tradition that has continued to exist with undiminished vigor until the present century. Among the accomplishments of the grammarians can be reckoned a method for paraphrasing Sanskrit in a manner that is identical not only in essence but in form with current work in Artificial Intelligence This article demonstrates that a natural language can serve as an artificial language also, and that much work in AI has been reinventing a wheel millenia old"





















