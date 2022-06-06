Why surgeons are concerned about a growing backlog of elective surgeries

Published 6 June 2022 at 8:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Cassandra Bain, Claire Slattery
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Australian surgeons are sounding the alarm on a growing backlog of elective surgeries, as hospital emergency departments also struggle to cope amid a wave of winter illness. The crisis has prompted several state leaders to boost the number of paramedics and ambulance stations.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.