SBS Hindi

Why surgeons are concerned about a growing backlog of elective surgeries

SBS Hindi

elective surgery

Image for reference only Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2022 at 8:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Cassandra Bain, Claire Slattery
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Australian surgeons are sounding the alarm on a growing backlog of elective surgeries, as hospital emergency departments also struggle to cope amid a wave of winter illness. The crisis has prompted several state leaders to boost the number of paramedics and ambulance stations.

Published 6 June 2022 at 8:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Cassandra Bain, Claire Slattery
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

WA opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers in over 300 occupations

Advertisement


READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs



READ MORE

Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'