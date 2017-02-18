SBS Hindi

Widespread fear and anxiety among renters

Devaki Monani

Published 18 February 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Lydia Feng, Brianna Roberts
Available in other languages

Australia's first national survey of the rental market has revealed widespread fear and anxiety among tenants. Researchers say renters are putting up with substandard housing and lack the power to demand basic property maintenance for fear of eviction. A feature presented by Anita Barar

