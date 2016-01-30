World-first leukaemia drug changing Australian lives

New leukaemia drug returns promising results Source: AAP
Published 30 January 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A world-first drug developed in Australia has seen patients with advanced leukaemia enter remission within months of therapy. The results have surpassed the expectations of even the researchers who developed it. For some patients, the drug killed off cancer cells just hours after their initial dosage.Epworth Hospitals Senior Oncologist Dr Bhaumik Shah explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj how it works……………
