SBS Hindi

World leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

SBS Hindi

Queen Elizabeth II death

File photo dated 22/3/2000 of Queen Elizabeth II receiving flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, a small settlement of 3,600 people, 500 miles (800kms) north west of Sydney. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.. The Queen saw the Commonwealth as a "family" and took great pride in its success, believing that the Commonwealth's role was to act as a force for good in the world. It was ultimately up to the countries' leaders to decide what they wanted to do with the symbolic post, and in 2018, following the CHOGM summit in London, they confirmed Charles as the future head. See PA story DEATH Queen Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 2:41pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Britain is in mourning after its longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. A number of world leaders, including Australians, are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who played an overshadowing role in politics and culture.

Published 9 September 2022 at 2:41pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_Diwali Gold Coins 22 image

Diwali-themed gold and silver coins launched in Australia

SBS Hindi

09/09/202207:55
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Safal fest 2022 image

SAFAL Fest, a festival celebrating South Asian film, arts and literature

SBS Hindi

02/09/202210:41
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_220822_WA-visa.mp3 image

WA relaxes visa conditions for skilled workers under its migration program 2022-23

SBS Hindi

23/08/202209:24
Share

Related podcast episodes

06:17

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'

07:06

Britain ready to say goodbye to Queen II

08:11

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

08:59

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II : ‘It was amazing being at the House of Lords in her presence’

Latest podcast episodes

BRUCE LEHRMANN COURT

SBS Hindi News 27 October 2022: Supreme Court suspends jury in Brittany Higgins case; retrial in February

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022