World leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

File photo dated 22/3/2000 of Queen Elizabeth II receiving flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, a small settlement of 3,600 people, 500 miles (800kms) north west of Sydney. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.. The Queen saw the Commonwealth as a "family" and took great pride in its success, believing that the Commonwealth's role was to act as a force for good in the world. It was ultimately up to the countries' leaders to decide what they wanted to do with the symbolic post, and in 2018, following the CHOGM summit in London, they confirmed Charles as the future head. See PA story DEATH Queen Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA