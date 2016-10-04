Would Elephants go extinct? A Conflict between Humans and Elephants !

Many Asian elephants are already living in fragmented landscapes.











Scientists say climate change will make the situation worse when elephants have to deal with more extreme weather events like droughts.











Professor Raman Sukumar from the Indian Institute of Science is one of the world's leading experts on Asian elephants. He says





the way that elephants will behave will be that elephants will now move out of their natural habitat into agricultural areas, into areas of human settlement where they will come into conflict with people. "











The Asian elephant has been classified as endangered for 30 years.











In South East Asia, the numbers are declining, although in India where more than half the world's wild Asian elephants live, the numbers have stabilised.

















India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj recently told the United Nations that October the 2nd was a significant day to ratify the treaty.











But even the most ambitious agreement isn't going to stop extreme weather events and their impact on the Asian elephant.





Indian experts say the focus must be on managing the conflict that is coming.











Art industry too is focusing on this danger. Recently, the play Heard of elephants in Melbourne Fringe Festival also tried to drew peoples attention to this grave problem.











One of the actor Suhasini Seelin told that the play focuses on the issues which climate change is causing on the existence of Elephants.











While there are concerns about elephants, one day becoming close to an unheard animal but Indian scientists say the Asian elephant is as tough as its hide, and the sun isn't about to go down on this mighty species.



















