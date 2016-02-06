SBS Hindi

Year of the Monkey baby bonanza expected in China

Daisy Yuan and soon-to-be big brother Niu Niu

Daisy Yuan and soon-to-be big brother Niu Niu

Published 6 February 2016 at 6:21pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Hundreds of thousands of people in China are preparing to usher in the Year of the Monkey and for many hopeful parents, it's a good year to have a baby. Not only is the Monkey Year an auspicious time to give birth, it's also the first opportunity for many families to have more than one child. China ended its one-child policy in october last year. Now hospitals there struggle to keep up with demand.. Katrina Yu's report presented by Anita Barar

