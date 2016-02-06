Year of the Monkey baby bonanza expected in China

Daisy Yuan and soon-to-be big brother Niu Niu Source: SBS
Published 6 February 2016 at 6:21pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Hundreds of thousands of people in China are preparing to usher in the Year of the Monkey and for many hopeful parents, it's a good year to have a baby. Not only is the Monkey Year an auspicious time to give birth, it's also the first opportunity for many families to have more than one child. China ended its one-child policy in october last year. Now hospitals there struggle to keep up with demand.. Katrina Yu's report presented by Anita Barar
