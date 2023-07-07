'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum

nishad.jpg

The core team members of Desis for Yes (L to R): Khushaal Vyas (co-convenor), Nishad Rego (co-convenor), Dr Shireen Morris, and Anjali Roberts. Credit: Desis For Yes/Nisha Labade.

Launched to coincide with NAIDOC week, Desis for Yes is a new initiative by a group of Indian Australians that aims to educate the South Asian community and show solidarity with the Indigenous Voice to Parliament campaign.

To be held by this year-end, a referendum will ask Australian people if they are in favour of amending the constitution to enable the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

This body will be responsible for presenting the interests and concerns of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to the parliament and government.
AUSTRALIA DAY ABORIGINAL PROTEST CANBERRA
A marcher holds a flag as he protests for Aboriginal rights on Australia Day at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, January 26, 2020. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The week-long celebration of NAIDOC, which occurs in July, has attracted more attention to the 'Yes' campaign's cause.

During this year's event, a group of Indian community members announced the launch of 'Desis for Yes', an initiative designed to ensure that community members know about the Yes vote.

"NAIDOC week 2023 celebrates the knowledge, struggles, and sacrifices of Aborginal and Torres Strait Islander elders for their kin, families and communities," event organisers said in an official statement recently.
Nishadh Rego is co-convenor of Desis for Yes and co-chair of the
Sydney Alliance
.

“The upcoming referendum, Australia’s first in the twenty-first century, is a unique opportunity for South Asian Australians to walk with Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander communities as they seek constitutional recognition and a say on issues that affect them," he told SBS Hindi.

"So many of us in the diaspora are interested in the referendum and inevitably have questions about what it means and what its consequences will be,” he added.
“In response, Desis for Yes will work within our communities to strengthen awareness and understanding of the referendum and build connection to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which outlines a path towards a fairer and more inclusive future for Indigenous Australians,” said Mr Rego.

"Our objective is be to run webinars and workshops on the referendum to educate the South Asian communities so that they can vote for it in an informed manner," Mr Rego said.
YES 23 VOICE CAMPAIGN SYDNEY
A Yes 23 community event in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, in Sydney, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (representative image) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Khushaal Vyas, a lawyer and co-convenor of Desis for Yes, said, “South Asian communities are passionate about improving the lives of First Nations communities. However, many have not had the opportunity to learn about the history that has resulted in the barriers that Indigenous Australians face today.
It’s a history South Asians can resonate with given the impacts of colonialism are also still felt today in the subcontinent.
Khushaal Vyas, lawyer and co-convenor of Desis for Yes
However, the diaspora is not unanimously supportive of the campaign, and Mr Rego pointed out this is natural.

"This a new proposal and its a change to our constitution ... While we are encouraging people to vote yes, we understand that some people have concerns and that's why we are asking people to engage, to read up, to get access to all of the facts," Mr Rego said.

Opponents saying "no to the referendum, and no to the Voice", including some Indigenous Australians, claim the proposal will divide the nation.

"Our sovereignty does not coexist with the sovereignty of the Crown,"
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has said previously.

SENATE DEBATE
Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe (L) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (R) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
"We are the original and only sovereign of these lands. The Voice is in violation of our ancient protocols. Is not a self-determined body," Ms Thorpe, who has been urging Australians to boycott the referendum, said.

SBS Hindi spoke to several Indian community members who said they are in favour of the No vote, but they refrained from giving their opposing views publicly.

Fair Australia
was also contacted for comments, but it did not respond at the time of publication.

