Politics

Breaking

Lidia Thorpe has revealed her position on the Voice to Parliament

The independent senator said the Blak sovereign movement says "no to the referendum, and no to the Voice".

Senator Lidia Thorpe wearing a grey jacket in Senate chamber

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe voted against the bill to trigger the Voice to Parliament referendum. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has revealed her position on the Voice to Parliament, saying the Blak sovereign movement says "no to the referendum, and no to the Voice".

"We are the original and only sovereign of these lands," she said on Tuesday.

"The Voice is in violation of our ancient protocols. Is is not a self-determined body."
READ MORE

What happens if the Voice referendum fails? Labor urged to have 'contingency plan'

On Monday, the Senate
passed a bill to trigger the referendum
within the next two to six months, which, if successful, would see the Voice enshrined in the constitution.

Senator Thorpe, who has previously labelled the Voice as "powerless", voted against the bill and urged Australians to boycott the referendum.

What is the Blak sovereign movement?

Senator Thorpe, a Djab Wurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman,
quit the Greens in February
"to grow and amplify the Blak sovereign movement".

"This country has a strong grassroots Blak sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in parliament," she said when making the announcement.

"It has become clear to me that I can't do that from within the Greens. Now I will be able to speak freely on all issues from a sovereign perspective without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions."
READ MORE

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Senator Thorpe said Blak sovereignty was "the ultimate power of the people who come from this land, and that is us, First Nations people across this country".

"We have a right to empower ourselves through our own structures, lands and nations," she said.

"If you want real representation in this country, then only the heads of those clans and nations can give consent."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at www.sbs.com.au/news, or on the SBS News app available on iOS or Android.
Share
2 min read
Published 20 June 2023 12:14pm
By Amy Hall
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A blue bowl of steamed rice with a bottle of red sriracha sauce next to it.

Struggling to find sriracha? Here's why supplies of the spicy sauce are scarce

Life

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific