Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has revealed her position on the Voice to Parliament, saying the Blak sovereign movement says "no to the referendum, and no to the Voice".





"We are the original and only sovereign of these lands," she said on Tuesday.





"The Voice is in violation of our ancient protocols. Is is not a self-determined body."



On Monday, the Senate passed a bill to trigger the referendum within the next two to six months, which, if successful, would see the Voice enshrined in the constitution.





Senator Thorpe, who has previously labelled the Voice as "powerless", voted against the bill and urged Australians to boycott the referendum.



What is the Blak sovereign movement?

Senator Thorpe, a Djab Wurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman, quit the Greens in February "to grow and amplify the Blak sovereign movement".





"This country has a strong grassroots Blak sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in parliament," she said when making the announcement.





"It has become clear to me that I can't do that from within the Greens. Now I will be able to speak freely on all issues from a sovereign perspective without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions."



Senator Thorpe said Blak sovereignty was "the ultimate power of the people who come from this land, and that is us, First Nations people across this country".





"We have a right to empower ourselves through our own structures, lands and nations," she said.





"If you want real representation in this country, then only the heads of those clans and nations can give consent."





