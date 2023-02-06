'I will be able to speak freely': Lidia Thorpe resigns from the Greens to focus on sovereignty

Senator Lidia Thorpe will join the ranks of the cross bench in the nation's upper chamber, following an unexpected announcement Monday afternoon that she was leaving the Australian Greens.





She said her membership of the party had hamstrung her ability to faithfully express herself on First Nations matters.



"This country has a strong grassroots black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully," she told a press conference.





"It has become clear to me that I can’t do that from within the Greens. Now I will be able to speak freely on all issues from a sovereign perspective without being constrained in portfolios and Green party positions."





Senator Thorpe also held the position of First Nations spokesperson, but the schism between her and the party over their positions on the Voice to Parliament had become a source of increasing tension.





The Greens held a summit over the weekend to formally decide their position on the Voice. It was expected that the party would decide to support it, but allow Thorpe to express her opposition, which she has not yet formalised.



The senator said it was inconsistent with her values and those of her family and mentors.





"This was the movement I was raised in. My Elders marched for a treaty. This is who I am.





"I am not announcing my final position on the Voice today, I want to continue my negotiations with the government."





The Djab Wurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman thanked the party, its leaders Adam Bandt and Mehreen Faruqi, and the party membership.





Ms Thorpe said she wanted to "grow and amplify the Blak sovereign movement" in the country.



