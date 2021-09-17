Entertainment

Latest

Sydney Festival 2020: Black Ties Media Call

Why Uncle Jack Charles will always be a national treasure

Entertainment

Zendaya

Zendaya makes history at the Emmy Awards

Entertainment

The kiss-painted boys of Mulga band perform on stage

Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band KISS greatness

Excellence

How to watch the Koori Knockout on NITV

Here's how you can watch the 2022 Koori Knockout

Sport

Music

A.B. Original

New A.B. Original track takes aim at 'Australian larrakinism'

Entertainment

Mulga Bore Hardrock

Teens from the red centre set to open for KISS

Excellence

Composite image on Indigenous musicians

Here are the National Indigenous Music Awards 2022 winners

Entertainment

musician Archie Roach poses for photographs

'Your songs will live on forever': Reflections after Uncle Archie Roach's passing

Health and Wellbeing

Fashion

Yirrganydji woman from Cairns Nyree Kemp models for fashion label Zara

Cairns model catches eye of Australian fashion industry

Excellence

Winners of the 2021 Australian Fashion Laureate awards celebrate at an event hosted by IMG at Mimi’s Restaurant in Coogee, Sydney.

First Nations excellence recognised at prestigious 2021 Australian Fashion Laureate

Excellence

Aboriginal Models Destinee Green and Jasmine Spratt wearing the Deadly Denim x Bobbi Lockyer collection featuring in Paris Fashion Week on 30 September.

Aboriginal clothing collection to grace Paris Fashion Week

Excellence

Gomeroi/Torres Strait Islander actor/writer Nakkiah Lui has shared a preview of her cover photo for the September edition of Harpers Bazaar

Iconic Nakkiah Lui cover to relaunch Harpers Bazaar magazine

Entertainment

Advertisement

Remembering Archie Roach

Living Black

Archie Roach speaks in a special interview with Living Black’s Karla Grant after the release of his memoir and album of the same name ‘Tell Me Why’. Archie shares some of his life’s struggles and heartache. Archie also speaks to the hope that he has for Australia’s future and that there may be more music to come from the talented and passionate singer.

Arts

a defaced mural

'Disgusting': Mural of Yaegl Elder vandalised just weeks after painting

Entertainment

Model

The Wiradjuri designer reclaiming 'bogan' at Darwin's high-end fashion show

Excellence

Men and boys dancing

Garma's back! Check out the amazing 2022 lineup

Excellence

an artist's impression of an aerial shot of a vast multi coloured dot artwork covering a stretch of outback country, where a mine hole once was.

These Elders are healing their mining-affected Country in the most incredible way

Entertainment

Features

Join Karla Grant for the award-winning Indigenous current affairs TV program, Living Black

Living Black

Delve into the latest Indigenous news and features from NITV's agenda-setting program, The Point

The Point

NITV Over The Black Dot

Over the Black Dot

Yokayi Footy Megan Waters Andrew Krakouer AFL

Yokayi Footy

Hosts

Feeding the Scrum

Advertisement

What's On

Ismael Cruz Cordova poses on the red carpet in front of a "Rings of power" banner

Rings of Power actor describes 'vicious hate' as racists bomb show with reviews

Justice

Stan Grant.

Stan Grant appointed permanent Q&A host

Politics

NAIDOC NITV and SBS Programming Line Up Get Up Stand Up Show Up

Here's your must watch selection on NITV for NAIDOC Week

Excellence

True Colours new Indigenous drama by NITV and SBS filmed in Northern Territory

The law in language: Rarriwuy Hick's groundbreaking TV role

Entertainment

Black Divaz

Factual, Documentary

Beyond the glitz, glue guns and glamour of black drag to reveal a fun, fabulous and sometimes fearful place. A sassy, intimate portrait of what it means to be an Indigenous Drag Queen today.