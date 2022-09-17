SBS
Arts
From geography textbooks to art shows: Luritja artist's watercolours feature in showcase
Excellence
Meet the remote artists heading to Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment
'Disgusting': Mural of Yaegl Elder vandalised just weeks after painting
Entertainment
The Wiradjuri designer reclaiming 'bogan' at Darwin's high-end fashion show
Excellence
Garma's back! Check out the amazing 2022 lineup
Excellence
These Elders are healing their mining-affected Country in the most incredible way
Entertainment
Report recommends industry overhaul to crack down on fake Indigenous art
Justice
The pro surfer whose art can be seen in a new Hollywood blockbuster
Sport
The late Sally Gabori's art reigns triumphantly after exploitation scam
Entertainment
This Nyul Nyul man makes incredible artworks you have to see from the sky
Excellence
'Ever Present': The artworks challenging knowledge of Australia's history abroad
Excellence
Victorian art program's lifechanging impact on Ngarrindjeri mother
Entertainment
