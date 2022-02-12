Sport
Yokayi is a war cry for victory! Join Megan Waters and Noongar footy legend Andrew Krakouer as they go through the weekly AFL news and issues in their unique way. Featuring regular segments Whichways and Coulda Shoulda Woulda. Yokayi Footy is a footy show with heart. Also featuring Gilbert McAdam and Daryl White.
