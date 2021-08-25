Country
The Land We Are On
NITV Original
In this short film, Penelope Towney performs an Acknowledgement of Country for the Dharawal and Yuin Nations. Penelope then speaks about performing Welcomes to Country, Acknowledgements of Country, and why they are such an important tradition to carry on. The Land We're On is filmed between Bellambi Point and East Corrrimal on Dharawal/Yuin Country.
NITV Podcasts
Take It Blak podcast
Podcast
Indigenous Ghost Stories
Podcast
STEAM with Rae Johnston
Podcast
