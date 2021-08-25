Country

Dennis Tipakalippa

'A big backstab': NT beach court hearing over Santos project

Politics

Coral Sea

New exhibition reveals ancient trade connections of the Coral Sea

Entertainment

Two shirtless men, one black and one white, casually speak while leaning on artillery guns in a Vietnamese field.

The First Nations war veterans finally being honoured

Country

an aerial view of the rolling valleys of outback town santa theresa

$70 million in remote rent debts 'quietly' written off in the Northern Territory

Politics

Culture & Language

Galarrwuy Yunupingu

Galarrwuy Yunupingu pushes for Indigenous voices in parliament

Country

Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard’

Love of Noongar language leads to new version of King Gizzard album

Country

Sisters Rosemary Urabadi (left) and Nita Garidjalalug (right) are among seven authors who compiled the Mawng Dictionary.

Mawng speakers publish new dictionary after more than 50 years of cultural research

Justice

The 50 Words project

How the 50 Words project is using technology to bring language to the world

Country

The Land We Are On

NITV Original

In this short film, Penelope Towney performs an Acknowledgement of Country for the Dharawal and Yuin Nations. Penelope then speaks about performing Welcomes to Country, Acknowledgements of Country, and why they are such an important tradition to carry on. The Land We're On is filmed between Bellambi Point and East Corrrimal on Dharawal/Yuin Country.

Education

A view of Perth city running along the bends of the swan river, with highways and scrubby bush in the foreground.

Prime real estate reserved for Noongar cultural centre

Country

Former AFL Player Eddie Betts speaking on the set of 'Living Black'

'Takes me straight back': Eddie Betts reflects on the racism he faced in the AFL

Sport

Indigenous Australian Art And Culture Celebrated At Garma Festival 2022

Racism in current education systems called out at Garma

Country

Dave mangenner Gough holding his book

Children's book uses palawa words to tell story of journey to manhood

Entertainment

Science

The Dark Emu of Aboriginal sky lore rising in a moonlit sky over the Tasman Sea from a beach near Lakes Entrance, Victoria, Australia, April 2, 2017

What Indigenous cultures can tell us about astrophysics

Excellence

Ngurra Kayanta man Matthew West conducting burning on Kiwirrkurra Indigenous Protected Area in 2015.

Traditional Owners to manage land in seven new Indigenous Protected Areas

Justice

Daniel Curran tutoring a student in the Indigenous Tutorial Assistance Scheme at Curtin’s Centre for Aboriginal Studies.

From Maccas to medicine: a Yamatji man's journey to give back to community

Health and Wellbeing

Corey Tutt is passionate about animals and sharing his love of science and the natural world with Indigenous students.

Deadly Science: Corey Tutt's mission to inspire young Blak kids

Excellence

NITV Podcasts

podcast_mockup_test14_1.jpg

Take It Blak podcast

Podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley
12/07/20211:00:33
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke
01/07/202129:50
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge
12/05/202134:04
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby
04/05/202121:44
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan
Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan
26/04/202144:13
igs_gfx_3000x3000.jpg

Indigenous Ghost Stories

Podcast

Episode Four: Belinda Huntress
Episode Four: Belinda Huntress
03/11/202039:45
Episode Three: Casey Abraham
Episode Three: Casey Abraham
02/11/202014:48
Episode Two: Samantha McMurry
Episode Two: Samantha McMurry
31/10/202019:24
Episode One: Zack James
Episode One: Zack James
26/10/202041:24
Indigenous Ghost Stories
Indigenous Ghost Stories
09/10/202002:00
nitv_101121_steam3000x3000.jpg

STEAM with Rae Johnston

Podcast

STEAM with Rae Johnston: Indigenous Science Vs Indigenous Science
STEAM with Rae Johnston: Indigenous Science Vs Indigenous Science
17/11/202142:18
Features

Join Karla Grant for the award-winning Indigenous current affairs TV program, Living Black

Living Black

Delve into the latest Indigenous news and features from NITV's agenda-setting program, The Point

The Point

NITV Over The Black Dot

Over the Black Dot

Yokayi Footy Megan Waters Andrew Krakouer AFL

Yokayi Footy

Feeding the Scrum