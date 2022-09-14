Indigenous Ghost Stories
Indigenous people have lived in this country for thousands of years and have formed a deep spiritual relationship with the land which is generational. Some of these spiritual bonds include communicating with spirits on the other side. From the Wau-wai in the south to the Dujay in the north, whether we like it or not these spirits are a part of this land and apart of all our lives. Hosted by NITV’s Luke Briscoe, Indigenous Ghost Stories reveals frightening and compelling encounters with spirits on the other side.
Episodes
Episode Four: Belinda Huntress
03/11/202039:45
Episode Three: Casey Abraham
02/11/202014:48
Episode Two: Samantha McMurry
31/10/202019:24
Episode One: Zack James
26/10/202041:24
Indigenous Ghost Stories
09/10/202002:00
