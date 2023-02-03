The government is being asked for detail on the Voice. Here's what we know

Key Points Where did the idea of a Voice come from?

What will the Voice do?

Who will be appointed to the Voice?

If you feel a little lost in the debate around a Voice to Parliament, you're not alone.





We've been talking about it since it was formally proposed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017. As we head towards the referendum (later this year) the noise around it is only increasing.





But if asked what the Voice is or how it will work, many of us would struggle to answer.





There is talk in the community about whether it will cede sovereignty . Labor and some constitutional experts say that won't happen.





But whether you eventually approve or disapprove of the Voice, what matters is that you understand it when you make your vote.





So let's take a deep breath, a step back, and a good look at just what this Voice to Parliament will be.



Where did the idea of a Voice come from?

The answer to this is pretty simple.





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are living with the effects of colonisation.





The British arrival led to many First Nations people being killed, land theft, the 'Protection Boards', the Stolen Generations, and more.



The intergenerational trauma is felt every day, such that Indigenous communities suffer lower life expectancy, worse health outcomes, and lower employment than the rest of society.





Governments have thrown billions of dollars at these problems for decades, with ongoing questions about how these funds are spent, and the vast majority of the Closing the Gap measures are getting worse.





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have long argued that there is a way forward: self-determination. The power to control their own lives.



How will the Voice be structured?

The Uluru Statement from the Heart. The detail that exists on the Voice comes from the comprehensive report co-authored by Professors Tom Calma and Marcia Langton.





While it might change it the future, this is the structure being proposed by that report.





The first thing to understand is that the Voice will actually exist at two levels: there will be a National Voice and multiple Local & Regional Voices .





Let's talk about the National Voice first.





The National Voice will have 24 members : two from each state and territory, five from remote communities, two from the Torres Strait, and one representing Torres Strait Islanders living on the mainland.





There must be a gender balance amongst the members; individuals will serve four-year terms (and can only serve twice), and two full-time co-chairs will be elected by the members themselves.





The members will be elected by the Local and Regional Voices .





Let's take a look at them.





There will be 35 local Voices representing districts around the country.





Every single one will be individually designed and run by the communities they represent.





This reflects a fact that has been ignored for too long: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are many and varied .





Each has its own unique culture, and many have specific needs. The people living in those communities know what they need best.





Over the years of consultations and inquiries that have taken place into the Voice, the success of the Local Voices has been recognised as key to the success of the Voice overall.



What will the Voice do?

The Voice aims to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people all around the country a say in government policy.





Where governments have dictated to Indigenous communities for centuries, now First Nations people will be telling government how policy should look.





Parliament is obliged to consult the National Voice on laws that will overwhelmingly affect Indigenous people, expected to consult the body on laws that significantly affect Indigenous people, and may consult them on any other law.





Th National Voice will advise parliament on nationally significant matters relating to 'the social, spiritual and economic well-being ' of First Nations people.





The Local Voices will engage with all levels of government: local, state and federal . All levels of government affect communities, and so community must be able to talk to them all.





There will be two-way communication between the Local and National Voices.





What the Voice won't do is have a veto over the powers of parliament . It is only there to provide advice.





The referendum on the Voice will be held later this year.

