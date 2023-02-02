Fears of another Intervention as Yolngu MP begs government to listen to Elders

Yingiya Mark Guyula says the feeling in Alice Springs at the moment is reminiscent of the mood in 2007.





"I can see and feel the smoke. It is coming," he said.





"This is going to be another Intervention. We strongly believe that because this is how it happened [last time]."





He also worries that this time, things are in an even more precarious position.





"I'm sure it is going to be hard... and tough, and worse than the intervention."



Mr Guyula is a Yolŋu man of the Djambarrpuyŋu clan and the Liya-Dhälinymirr people. He is an independent member of the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly for the seat of Mulka in north-east Arnhem Land.





Mr Guyula says his community is watching the government's moves very closely, and fear a repeat of the decisions that he says are to blame for the current problems.





"This is a big mess... People are worried," he said.





"I've always said, the crime that is happening, the alcohol that is being drunk... it was created by the Intervention.





"I call our young teenagers that are involved in crime the 'children of the Intervention.'"



Yingiya Mark Guyula says all eyes are on Alice Springs. Source: NITV / NITV News

Elders are the answer

He believes the true solution lies with the knowledge and decisions of Aboriginal leaders and Elders in the territory.





"We are calling 'stop, turn around, come and see us, come and talk to us'. We know what is best for our children," he said.





Mr Guyula says many were disappointed that no space was created for community to take leadership.





"The Australian government keep forgetting, First Nations people are a sovereign nation... Come and sit down with Elders and leaders in communities. They are the decision-makers.





"They don't make a decision way over there in Canberra. That's where the intervention came from... and now they're going to create something similar about the issues that they see now."



Highly-anticipated report delivered

Mr Guyula's warning comes as the prime minister and NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles meet to discuss a report from Central Australian Regional Controller, Luritja woman Dorrelle Anderson.





Ms Anderson was tasked with preparing a report on the appropriate path forward in Alice Springs, as the community deals with massive unrest.





Ms Fyles and Mr Albanese met in Canberra on Thursday.





"The report will be considered by respective cabinets next week," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.



Media reporting has indicated the report recommends the territory legislate total alcohol restrictions while communities develop alcohol management plans.





This recommendation has been backed by the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, which believes communities should be consulted on whether they remain dry.





Ms Fyles has also proposed a ballot across Central Australian communities to gauge residents' response to alcohol restrictions.



NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles speaking to media on Wednesday. Credit: NITV Alice Springs mayor Matt Paterson said the re-implementation of the Stronger Futures legislation is the answer.





"Alice Springs as a community was not ready for that legislation to lapse. We had it for 15 years, it lapsed overnight with no alcohol management man in place," he said.





"We need to go back to where we were... people that it affects the most also have a say about whether or not they are lifted."





He says alcohol restrictions are only one part of the issue, the other being the "anti-social behaviours".





Mr Paterson wants to see more resources for the town, including more healthcare workers and police.

