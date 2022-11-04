Decision on who will replace Queen Elizabeth on the $5 note looms

A majority of people want a local hero to replace to the late monarch, but who to choose from a legion of Blak icons?

A five dollar note with the black and white faces of cathy freeman, David Gulpilil and Pearl Gibbs where Queen Elizabeth would normally be

There are any number of options for a Blak hero to replace the image of the late monarch.

The late Queen Elizabeth featured on the Australian $5 dollar bill for decades, but
following her passing in September
there are calls for some local royalty to grace the Galah.

There are plenty of options and petitions have already been formally lodged with parliament, but the final decision rests with the Reserve Bank, which announced it had begun consultations with the federal government this week.

While monarchists have called for King Charles III to replace his mother on the Fiver, for most the opportunity to place a Blak hero on the currency is too good to miss.
The death of beloved Elder, actor and activist Jack Charles
just days after Queen Elizabeth prompted many calls for the queer icon to be recognised on the pink dollar.

Similarly, many see the wealth of
cultural heritage left by David Gulpilil
, who danced across stage and screen around the world, as deserving of the honour.

Given the rich history of First Nations achievement in all walks of life, the list of Blak heroes deserving of the honour provides innumerable options.

Cathy Freeman, Aunty Pearl Gibbs, Uncle Archie Roach, Sir Doug Nicholls and Eddie Mabo have all been popular suggestions.

Other names that have been canvassed include June Oscar, Ruby Hunter, Charles Perkins, Mum Shirl, Marcia Langton and Faith Bandler.
'Time to mature'

A poll conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald last month revealed a majority of people would prefer a local icon to the new King, though who exactly remains up for debate.

Senator Lidia Thorpe, in a Twitter post, said it was time for a departure from a UK-centric figurehead.

"We have an opportunity to do things differently in this country," she wrote.

"We can move forwards instead of backwards, by celebrating someone from this country on our $5 note.

"Time to mature as a nation."

Assistant treasury minister Andrew Leigh said it was not a matter of tradition that the reigning monarch feature on the 'Sky Diver', opening the way for a homegrown hero.

“The Queen’s face on the $5 note was about her personally, rather than about her status of a monarch.”

With 200 million $5 dollar notes already in circulation across the country, Queen Elizabeth's head will be poking out of wallets for some time.

But a Blak face could be printed on the pink slip sooner rather than later.
3 min read
Published 5 November 2022 at 9:49am
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV
