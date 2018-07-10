You can understand so many languages if you know Sanskrit: Dr Meenakshi Srinivasan

Source: Facebook Dr Meenakshi
Published 10 July 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 1:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Meenakshi Srinivasan is a Pioneer in establishing Sanskrit language teaching in Sydney. She worked hard to keep Sanskrit classes continue. After the hard work of two decades, she could finally launch the regular Sanskrit school.
Published 10 July 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 1:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share