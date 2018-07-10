SBS Hindi

You can understand so many languages if you know Sanskrit: Dr Meenakshi Srinivasan

Dr Meenakshi Shrinivasan

Published 10 July 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 1:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Dr Meenakshi Srinivasan is a Pioneer in establishing Sanskrit language teaching in Sydney. She worked hard to keep Sanskrit classes continue. After the hard work of two decades, she could finally launch the regular Sanskrit school.

