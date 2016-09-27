Young Achiever: Pri kumar

It all began after Pri Kumars trip to Fiji in 2013 .





There she happen to visit an orphanage and spent some time with the children there. At that moment she realised that it was time to make a change. When she returned home from Fiji, She had an idea.





It was to hold a Not-For Profit Charity Fashion Show in sight of raising funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.





As it would be, many people doubted her when she told them about her ambition to make a change and how she was going to do it.





"They told me that I was too young and just a teenager, however I proved them wrong when I came to realise that the Show was a sell-out event with over 120 + people in attendance", proud Pri shared with a giggle.











She further said and asked,"...The point I wanted to make was it doesnt matter if you are 8 or 80, you can add value to this universe if you are ready to put your mind to it. Age is just a number. In total I, along with my team, were able to raise over $5,000 in funds. If I, one single teenager, can drive this result whats stopping the rest of our youth to do the same?"





She said that Imagine the change we can make it together. She hoped that the fashion show had inspired others to do similar things.





Since the show, she had been recognised from multiple newspapers, being awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by NSW Premier Mike Baird (2014) , the Young Citizen of The Year for 2015" and this year she was given 'Premier's State Award'











