Youth - detention hearings near guard tried to choke youth

Dylan Voller, Centre with other protesters Source: AAP
Published 14 March 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 5:22pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A young detainee at a juvenile-detention centre in the Northern Territory has told an inquiry a guard at the centre tried to choke him. The revelation was made during hearings at the royal commission into Northern Territory juvenile detention, being held in Alice Springs. A feature presented by Anita Barar
Published 14 March 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 5:22pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share