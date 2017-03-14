Youth - detention hearings near guard tried to choke youth

SBS Hindi

Dylan Voller, Centre with other protesters

Dylan Voller, Centre with other protesters

Published 14 March 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 5:22pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A young detainee at a juvenile-detention centre in the Northern Territory has told an inquiry a guard at the centre tried to choke him. The revelation was made during hearings at the royal commission into Northern Territory juvenile detention, being held in Alice Springs. A feature presented by Anita Barar

