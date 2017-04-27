SBS हिन्दी

स्वादिस्ट समोसे के चटपटे इतिहास के बारे में जानते है

Published 27 April 2017 at 5:32pm
By Harita Mehta
Heres a shocker: our very own samosa was never ours. You read that right. The neatly folded, tightly packed savoury goodness that we thought belonged to South Asian soil actually travelled here all the way from Central Asia centuries ago. But thanks to its amazing social networking skills, it cleverly adapted to the locals tastes and happily settled among its culinary brethren and became one of them.

